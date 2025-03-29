Bookmark Hania Aamir's Radiant Ethnic Glam For An Eid Ready Beauty Look

Hania Aamir looks like a total diva as she poses for spellbinding pictures that capture not just her silver chanderi salwar kameez, but also her showstopping ethnic glam avatar. The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress looked like a million bucks all dolled up and ready to take on the festive season.

Hania Aamir made heads turn as she dropped pictures of herself looking like a dream in her blushed and beautiful glam moment. The 27-year-old actress's makeup of the day featured her flawless and beaming complexion that was attained using a mix of foundation and glow drops. She added the perfect arched brows, a wash of champagne eyeshadow on her lids, a minimal black winged liner, and lots of mascara for dramatic lashes. Hania's cheeks were laden with the perfect pink blush and an icy silver highlight. She added the final touch of glam to her look with a coral lip oil that added the right amount of colour and gloss.

Hania styled her tresses into a sleek centre parted low bun that complemented her makeup game and let it do all the talking.

Hania Aamir's blushed and radiant ethnic makeup is the perfect pick for Eid 2025.

