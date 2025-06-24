Reel Of Chinese Women Wearing Lotus Leaves As 'Sunscreen' Goes Viral. Experts Reveal If It Works

People in China take skincare seriously, and sometimes they even turn to bizarre trends to keep their skin protected. The latest trend from Sichuan, China of using lotus leaves as 'sunscreen' has captured the Internet. This quirky trend spread like wildfire when a reel of two bikers shielding themselves from the sun using large lotus leaves to cover their face -- just enough to be able to see and breathe -- went viral on social media.

While it may seem humorous, the concept is actually rooted in practicality. But the question arises - do lotus leaves really work as sun protection for your skin? NDTV reached out to experts to know if there's any truth to the trend.

Lotus Leaves For Sunscreen: Does It Really Work?

Yes, lotus leaves have cooling properties - a quality that would make them an ideal shield against UV rays, but experts say it may not be the best idea. Some studies, including the one published in the Research Journal of Tropical and Cosmetic Sciences, found that lotus is a widely used herb in cosmetics and has been reported to possess properties that can help fight signs of ageing and acne as well as soothe the skin.

Mumbai-based Dermatologist Dr Shareefa Chause tells NDTV, "The trend of replacing sunscreen with lotus leaves is slowly gaining traction but this is not advisable. Currently, there is no evidence available that lotus leaves can be a good substitute for sunscreen. These leaves won't be able to protect the skin from the UV rays like proper sunscreens do."

Stick To Sunscreens To Protect Your Skin From The Harmful UV Rays

Sunscreen is designed to protect your skin from the damaging ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun, and experts suggest that this is your best bet to keep your skin protected.

Dr Kashish Kalra, Head of the Department and Consultant of Dermatology at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi, shares, "Lotus leaves working as a sunscreen is a pretty useless thing. If you want to use something to cover your face and protect you from the harmful rays of the sun, you can use a thick cloth that you can wear like a mask, and hide your face. However, even that cannot replace a sunscreen and its benefits."

Sunscreens are specifically formulated with ingredients that are tested for their ability to block or absorb UV radiation. "Lotus leaves may have some natural antioxidants, but they are not strong enough to act as a shield against sun damage. Relying on them could lead to sunburn, tanning, early ageing, and even increase the risk of skin cancer as these all are caused by harmful UV rays."

Side Effects You Should Know

In a wide pool of skincare products, it can be confusing to pick one that suits your skin but that doesn't mean that you should blindly follow the trends. As for using lotus leaves as sunscreen, Dr Chause highlights the plausible side effects of using them.

"Using lotus leaves as a sunscreen could lead to sunburn, tanning, early ageing, or even increase the risk of skin cancer as these are caused by harmful UV rays. They may even irritate the skin and induce allergies that may lead to rashes, itching, burning sensation, or redness. Using these leaves as a substitute for sunscreen is a strict no-no. Just because it's natural doesn't mean that it will be effective."

While the viral trend has taken the Internet by storm, it is vital to know that you shouldn't follow it without knowing about its benefits as well as side effects.