Ed Sheeran Calls 200,000 Pound Luxury Car His "Worst Purchase": Here's Why

Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran, best known for superhit songs like Shape of You and Bad Habits, recently opened up about regretting buying a car he once thought would be a milestone purchase.

Reflecting on the incidence, the Galway Girl singer described buying an Aston Martin DB9, a high-end, £200,000 luxury car his "worst" decision ever. A simple miscalculation quickly turned his thrill of buying a luxury car into regret.

Sharing the story during an appearance on Barry Keoghan's YouTube show GOAT Talk, Ed Sheeran recounted returning home from the studio on a country lane near his house.

"I was driving back from the studio, and there's a country lane to get to my house, and I was driving down it, and there was this big puddle. I was like: 'I'll just drive slowly through this puddle.' I keep trying to start it, then I open my door and all this water comes in, and I left it on the road," he shared.

Abandoning it by the roadside cost the singer, as someone took it. "Someone picked it up, and I haven't seen it since. It's the worst purchase I ever made," he recalled.

While Ed Sheeran did not mention the details of the vehicle, the British brand manufactured iconic grand tourers between 2004 and 2016. Combining speed, elegance, and British craftsmanship, Aston Marin DB9 was powered by a 5.9-liter V12 engine delivering around 470–540 horsepower. The DB9 was succeeded by the DB11 in 2016.