Ed Sheeran Feels Like He Is In The "Best Shape" Of His Life After Losing 20 Kg: Know How He Did It

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he is in "the best shape" of his life. The singer has lost 20 kg. The star recently opened up about his weight loss journey during an interview with Andy Cohen on Sirius XM's Small Stage Series.

"I'd put on a load of weight last year, and I was like, ‘I'm going to hit the gym hard, try and lose a stone'," Sheeran said. "As I was doing that, I thought, 'I'm going to see how far I can take this'," the singer added.

Chasing The Six-Pack Dream

Ed Sheeran revealed that his goal was originally to get six-pack abs. "I've never actually had a six-pack in my life, and I was like, 'I'm going to see if I can do it'," he said. But, like many of us, the singer admitted that it is not easy.

"I keep messing up, because I keep being out somewhere and thinking, 'I'll have a couple of beers,' and it just, you know. But I'd say it's going all right. I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life," Ed Sheeran added.

Quitting Smoking Helped

Ed Sheeran, who shares daughters Lyra, 5, and Jupiter, 3, with his wife Cherry Seaborn, quit smoking in 2019. After that, running became a big part of his routine, as the singer is not a fan of gyms.

"I started doing it because when I stopped smoking, I was very aware that my lungs were so full of s**t that I needed to clear out," he said. "There's nothing like fresh air to really give you a clean out," the star added.

Eating Right Makes A Difference

Ed Sheeran also pays attention to his diet. The A Team singer spoke about "gorging" on food and often eating out in the past. Now, he focuses on fresh, balanced, and nutritious home-cooked meals.

Whenever he indulges in his favourite foods, Ed Sheeran makes sure to work out extra to maintain a balance. This approach has helped him sustain his weight loss and stay consistent on his fitness journey.

With a mix of running, balanced eating, and dedication, Ed Sheeran continues to set an example for fans who want to take control of their health.