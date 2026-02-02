"Right Workout Combo Can Cut Death Risk By 42%," Says Bryan Johnson, With 4 Tips To Live Longer

Bryan Johnson, a tech entrepreneur and biohacker, has been making headlines for his relentless pursuit of longevity and youthful vitality. At 47, Bryan claims to have reversed his biological age by several years through his rigorous daily routines. It is specifically designed to slow down ageing and maintain optimal health, rather than achieving peak performance or bodybuilding.

Now, Bryan Johnson is sharing his well-kept secrets with his followers on Instagram. In the video, he said, "Look, we all want to be hot and jacked, but heavy lifting is not the only thing that matters. In fact, the right combination of training can lower your risk of death by up to 42%."

1. Exercise Routine

Bryan recommends aiming for six sessions of exercise per week for a longer life. This includes three strength training sessions and three cardio sessions. "For cardio, target 150 minutes of zone 2 exercise. On top of that, you want to get 75 minutes of vigorous exercise," he said.

2. Combine Mobility, Flexibility, And Balance

It's also essential to include mobility, flexibility, and balance exercises into your weekly routine. "This will keep your body resilient and injury-free long term," Bryan added.

3. Timing is Everything

The entrepreneur further advised avoiding high-intensity exercise within 6 hours of bedtime and moderate to high-intensity exercise within 4 hours of bedtime. "It can wreck your sleep and recovery," he mentioned.

4. Consistency is key

The most important thing is consistency. Building an exercise habit and sticking to it every single day is key to achieving health benefits. According to Bryan, being active in whatever way you can is one of the best things you can do for your health.

"The science is very clear, being active in whatever way you can is one of the very best things you can do for your health," he concluded.

How A Combination Of Physical Activities Can Lower Death Risk By 42%

In the video, he said, “The right combination of training can lower your risk of death by up to 42%.” He was quoting a study published in Circulation.

The study claims that being consistently active can reduce mortality risk by 35–42%. A combination of medium to high‑intensity physical activities can also reduce cardiovascular disease–related mortality by 22–31%.

According to the study, moderate physical activity includes weightlifting, walking, and lower‑intensity exercises. Vigorous physical activities include bicycling, running, and swimming.

The researchers recommend practising 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous exercise per week or 150 to 300 minutes of moderate activity per week. Even if you meet the lower end of either moderate or vigorous activity, your chances of living longer with a healthier heart increase.

