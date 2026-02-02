What Are 'Dolphin Skin' Nails, The Ultra-Shiny Grey Trend Set To Take Over 2026

Classic French tips, cat-eye finishes, and soap nails are so 2025. The New Year belongs to 'dolphin skin' nails, and they are already favourites among celebrities. Inspired by dolphin girls, who live on beaches, sport blue-toned apparel, and live with a carefree attitude, these nails scream luxury wrapped in tones of grey.

Believe it or not, Demi Lovato actually coined the term 'dolphin skin' nails, and it is quickly catching on with nail artists and people who get frequent manicures. Not to mention the ultra-shiny finish that makes your nails pop and appear playful without any drama.

What Are Dolphin Skin Nails

Nail artist Natalie Minerva did Demi Lovato's nails for the premiere of Paris Hilton's Infinite Icon album. Explaining the trend, the artist said, "D said it reminded her of Dolphin skin," in the video. The caption read, "Smoky grey milk gone + mganet and the effect on this was subtle and sexy."

The trendy nails are usually grey, mimicking the winter sky. Depending on the hue you choose for your hands, they can complement your jewellery without stealing the spotlight, and even if they do, what's there to complain about?

How To Achieve Dolphin Skin Nails

Natalie Minerva shared in her video how she did Demi Lovato's nails. She used smoky grey magnetic polish to achieve the finish that reminded the singer of a dolphin's skin.

That might be her method for creating the look, but you can recreate it with a few tweaks. You can pick any hue of grey or even shimmering blue‑grey tones. However, make sure the final finish is glossy, shiny, and resembles a dolphin's wet skin.

To add a bit of drama, use a magnet to create curves or diagonals on your nails. This makes it appear as if light is hitting the glossy surface of the aquatic mammal. Make sure to apply a protective base coat first to safeguard your natural nails. Finish it off with a high‑shine gel top coat for the slick effect.

