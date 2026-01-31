US President Donald Trump Wants 'Nicki Minaj-Style Nails', Expert Shares Why They Can Be A Health Disaster

US President Donald Trump met his "No. 1 fan" at a Treasury Department event. Can you guess who? It's none other than Nicki Minaj, who pledged to contribute $150,000 to $;300,000 (converted equivalent) to the 'Trump Accounts' programme.

The launch of the government‑backed initiative for newborns has given the world a new pair of unlikely BFFs. In her speech, Minaj said, "I am probably the president's No. 1 fan, and that's not going to change. The hate, or what people have to say, does not affect me at all."

President Trump, in turn, described her as the "greatest female rapper in history", joking, "I said I am going to let my nails grow because I love those nails. I am going to let those nails grow."

Take a closer look at the viral image, and you'll notice Minaj flaunting her long acrylic (or gel) nails. But are they healthy?

"Extremely long acrylic or gel nails are not healthy for natural nails," said Dr Rida Joweriya, Senior Dermatologist at CARE Hospitals, Nampally, speaking to NDTV.

Long Nails Like Nicki Minaj's Are a Recipe for Disaster

While these nails make a striking style statement, they are not healthy - especially for your natural nails. Imagine trying to work with them. You would barely be able to write, type, or even open a box. They are extremely difficult to maintain and clean, unless you have help with daily chores.

"The length and weight of these artificial nails make the natural nail more prone to bending, cracking, and thinning over time. These nails trap moisture, dirt, and bacteria underneath, which damages the natural nails," the expert explained.

Dr Joweriya further added that such extensions often cause damage:

"People usually come in with brittle nails, painful splits, fungal infections, and nails lifting away from the nail bed after continuous use of these artificial nails. Some patients also develop skin reactions or allergies to the chemicals used in nail glue and acrylics, causing redness, itching, or swelling."

If someone wears artificial extensions long‑term, it can take months for the natural nails to recover.

How Long Artificial Nails Can Infect Cuticles

One major downside of long extensions is their tendency to infect the cuticles. Technicians often push back the cuticles so the artificial nails fit perfectly. However, with acrylics and gels, this process can expose the area to germs.

"The cuticle acts as a natural seal that protects the nail area from germs. When it's pushed back or trimmed during nail procedures, that seal is broken. This makes it easier for bacteria or fungi to enter, leading to painful swelling, redness, and sometimes pus around the nail," Dr Rida Joweriya explained.

The expert advised people opting for such extensions to be cautious. Her recommendations include:

Take breaks between applications so natural nails can recover

Avoid cutting or pushing back cuticles

Clean the nails often and dry them thoroughly

Avoid using too many tools on nails

Seek medical advice if you notice discolouration, swelling, or nail lifting

While artificial extensions are trendy, they are far from practical. And considering the health risks they carry, it seems futile to spend thousands on them frequently.

Also Read | New to Retinoids? Dermatologist Shares 3 Golden Rules For Safe And Effective Use

