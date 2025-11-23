Advertisement

Is Donald Trump Taking Style Tips From Zohran Mamdani? Internet Reacts To US President's Viral Winter Look

US President Donald Trump's winter look has gone viral, and X users are pointing out that he dressed like NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Is Donald Trump Taking Style Tips From Zohran Mamdani? Internet Reacts To US President's Viral Winter Look
Donald Trump was spotted weating a maroon sweater paired with black overcoat. Photo: X

Recently, US President Donald Trump and New York's newly elected Mayor Zohran Mamdani met on Friday, and their conversation from a press conference has gone viral. The politicians, once speaking against each other, were sharing a frame.

But what has surprised X (formerly known as Twitter) users is not the two of them sitting down to discuss the future and funding of America's most populous city, but Trump's latest viral winter look.

Is Donald Trump Copying Zohran Mamdani's Winter Style?

US President Donald Trump was captured giving briefs to the media. He was sporting a maroon high-neck sweater complemented by a black overcoat. Social media users could not help but dig out an image of NYC's mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani, wearing the same combo. Only Mamdani styled it with a black blazer instead of an overcoat.

But potato-patato. It does not make a difference.

Donald Trump's Viral Winter Look Sparks Debate On X

Social media users have a lot to say, irrespective of whether the person is a television personality or a politician.

"It's called 'the Mamdani'. Trump dressed up for his crush. He's all excited again," an X user joked.

One user shared Mamdani's picture and wrote, "No way, he's copying the look."

Nico Winther commented, "They both look good, and I'm stealing this look too."

One user shared a picture from the iconic sitcom, The Office, and wrote, "Same vibe".

One X user pointed out that former US President Barack Obama had a better style.

When the two politicians met, Donald Trump said he wanted New York City to be great. Zohran Mamdani added that he was looking forward to working with the president to make the city affordable to New Yorkers.

Also Read | Rama Duwaji's Palestinian Embroidery Outfit Steals The Show At Zohran Mamdani's Victory Bash

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Zohran Mamdani, Donald Trump, Donald Trump And Zohran Mamdani
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com