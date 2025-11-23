Is Donald Trump Taking Style Tips From Zohran Mamdani? Internet Reacts To US President's Viral Winter Look

Recently, US President Donald Trump and New York's newly elected Mayor Zohran Mamdani met on Friday, and their conversation from a press conference has gone viral. The politicians, once speaking against each other, were sharing a frame.

But what has surprised X (formerly known as Twitter) users is not the two of them sitting down to discuss the future and funding of America's most populous city, but Trump's latest viral winter look.

Is Donald Trump Copying Zohran Mamdani's Winter Style?

US President Donald Trump was captured giving briefs to the media. He was sporting a maroon high-neck sweater complemented by a black overcoat. Social media users could not help but dig out an image of NYC's mayor-elect, Zohran Mamdani, wearing the same combo. Only Mamdani styled it with a black blazer instead of an overcoat.

But potato-patato. It does not make a difference.

Donald Trump's Viral Winter Look Sparks Debate On X

Social media users have a lot to say, irrespective of whether the person is a television personality or a politician.

"It's called 'the Mamdani'. Trump dressed up for his crush. He's all excited again," an X user joked.

One user shared Mamdani's picture and wrote, "No way, he's copying the look."

Nico Winther commented, "They both look good, and I'm stealing this look too."

One user shared a picture from the iconic sitcom, The Office, and wrote, "Same vibe".

One X user pointed out that former US President Barack Obama had a better style.

When the two politicians met, Donald Trump said he wanted New York City to be great. Zohran Mamdani added that he was looking forward to working with the president to make the city affordable to New Yorkers.

