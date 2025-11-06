In Viral Post, Woman Recalls Rejecting Zohran Mamdani On Hinge Over 'His Height'

There are very few moments in life when you regret swiping left. But imagine swiping left on someone, only to find out later that he's not just the newest and youngest Mayor of New York, but also one of the most talked-about personalities on social media right now. Ouch.

Recently, a tweet has gone viral on X, showing what looks like a screengrab of someone sharing their story on TikTok.

The tweet, captioned "Fumble of the century," was about a girl recalling the time she matched with Zohran Mamdani on NYC Hinge a few years ago but swiped left.

The reason? "Because of his height."

"He was listed as either 5'11 or 5'10 and younger me knew that meant he was most likely 5'9. Present me appreciates that he was more honest than most guys on there," the post read.

'You Dropped The Ball FR'

Twitter was quick to react to the revelation.

Fumble of the century pic.twitter.com/3eKmlL02eP — naomi (@lachancenaomi27) November 5, 2025

Users jumped in with hilarious responses, most of them pointing out that she'd missed a golden chance.

"Somewhere in America right now, a future President of the United States is barely getting matches on apps & getting ghosted after the first date because he was too nice & gave her the ick," one user wrote.

"I'm sure she cries herself to sleep most nights because this is exactly what I'd do," another said.

"Imagine fumbling the future Mayor of NYC because of his height," another chimed in.

Btw, Zorhan is apparently 5'10.

Zohran Met His Wife On Hinge

In a fun twist of fate, Zohran Mamdani actually met his wife, Rama Duwaji, on the same app - Hinge, in 2021. They kept their relationship low-key while Mamdani's political career gained momentum.

After dating for a while, Mamdani knew she was the one. The two got engaged in October 2024, celebrating their nikah and engagement party that December in Dubai with a lavish event overlooking the Burj Khalifa.

They later had a civil wedding ceremony at the New York City Clerk's Office in early 2025, followed by a celebration in Uganda.

Rama Duwaji, a Syrian-American artist, has mostly stayed out of the political spotlight but has been a steady presence by Mamdani's side throughout his campaign.

