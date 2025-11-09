Rama Duwaji's Palestinian Embroidery Outfit Steals The Show At Zohran Mamdani's Victory Bash

Zohran Mamdani has been in the news for his historic win in New York City. He is the first Muslim mayor of the city, and the second youngest man to hold the position. From his electoral campaign and bold statements against Prime Minister Donald Trump to speaking in Hindi, commenting on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussing Indian politics, Mamdani has been at the centre of media coverage across the world.

While he deserves all the spotlight he has been receiving, the cameras must shift to the youngest first lady of New York, too. Rama Duwaji, a Syrian-American artist and the wife of Zohran Mamdani, played a crucial role in her husband's win. But she deserves all the attention for turning heads around at Mamdani's victory bash on November 4, 2025.

Rama Duwaji's Palestinian Embroidery Outfit For Zohran Mamdani's Electoral Win

After Zohran Mamdani won the elections in NYC, Rama Duwaji made her first appearance as the first lady of the world's largest multicultural city. The 28-year-old made a bold statement in a black ensemble that did not follow the dress code of a politician's wife (which is largely a power suit in solid hues) in America.

What was striking about the outfit? Is it the ensemble or the colour? Well! None of it. The details stole the show. It featured Palestinian embroidery, a bold statement in itself.

If you have been following Zohran Mamdani, you know that he has spoken in favour of Gaza in the Israel-Palestinian War that began on October 7, 2023, and has taken the lives of more than 70,000 people, both sides combined. Mamdani and Duwaji's stance is politically opposite to that of Prime Minister Donald Trump.

Gen Z Icon Rama Duwaji At Zohran Mamdani's Victory Party

Moving on to the details of Rama Duwaji's outfit, the first lady sported a skirt and blouse. The top was from Palestinian-Jordanian designer Zeid Hijazi's collection. It featured Tatreez embroidery, a centuries-old elaboration that draws inspiration from 'Palestinian folklore and rebellion'. It is priced at £ 295 (approximately Rs 34,116).

The environmentally friendly fabric is made from laser-etched denim. It was body-hugging, sleeveless, and had an asymmetric hem. The velvet skirt, on the other hand, was from a New York-based fashion brand, Ulla Johnson, and its cost is Rs 96,000.

The high-waist garment had floral embroidery. The first lady's silver earrings were from Eddie Borgo, a jewellery brand based in New York.

According to the fashion police, Rama Duwaji's outfit was a 10/10 and reflected her personality. Her choice of the ensemble was perfect, considering the bold statement she was trying to make without being too obvious.

