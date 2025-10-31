Sydney Sweeney's See-Through Silver Gown At A Gala Event Has The Internet Obsessed

Sydney Sweeney owned the spotlight at Variety's 2025 Power of Women event on October 29, stepping out in a dazzling silver sheer gown that redefined red-carpet glamour.

The 28-year-old star made a striking entrance, confidently showcasing a look that balanced boldness with refined elegance. Crafted by Christian Cowan, the shimmering, see-through ensemble placed her firmly among the evening's most memorable style moments.

All About Sydney Sweeney's Standout Look

The gown flowed to the floor in a soft T-shirt silhouette, with subtle ruching through the bodice and a body-skimming fit in glistening silver mesh.

It offered a modern, peek-a-boo take on the sheer trend while still feeling tasteful and impeccably polished. Sweeney kept her accessories classic, pairing diamond earrings with stacked rings, a choice that elevated the outfit without distracting from its dramatic simplicity.

Her beauty look complemented the futuristic glamour of the dress.

With her platinum-blonde bob styled sleek and short, Sweeney opted for pared-back make-up, allowing a crystal-inspired eye look to shine. The silver eyeliner traced along her crease and lower lash line added a subtle yet striking edge, while a soft, winged finish emphasised her eyes without overpowering the overall aesthetic.

How The Internet Reacted

The designer shared photos and a video of Sweeney's appearance on October 30, captioning the post, “Sydney Sweeney wears Christian Cowan x Elias Matso crystal twisted waist gown from the Christian Cowan Spring Summer 2026 collection.”

The Internet wasted no time in praising the ensemble, with users filling the comments section with admiration. Reactions ranged from “That's one of the prettiest dresses i ever seen!” to “This is gunna break the Internet”, along with a flurry of “stunning”, “beautiful” and plenty of fiery emojis.

PS: When Sweeney shared the event's photo on her gram, it garnered 3 millions likes in just 13 hours!

Safe to say, Sydney Sweeney delivered yet another unforgettable red-carpet moment – equal parts daring, glamorous and impeccably styled.