How Vegetarians Can Have 100g Of Protein Per Day Without Supplements, Nutritionist Explains

​​Getting enough protein on a vegetarian diet is often made to sound complicated, expensive, or impossible without supplements. Scroll through fitness content, and you will quickly see whey powders, imported superfoods, and strict meal plans being pushed as the only way to hit higher protein targets. But in reality, most Indian kitchens already have everything needed to build a solid, high-protein veg diet. It just comes down to smart choices and better combinations.

That's exactly what nutritionist Khushi Chhabra highlights in her recent Instagram post. She breaks the myth that you need meat or supplements to reach your protein goals and shows how 100 grams of protein can be achieved on a pure vegetarian diet, without whey, and on a budget.

As she puts it, “Stop overcomplicating your protein intake.” Her post lays out a full-day meal plan that delivers results using everyday foods.

Pre-Breakfast: Start Small But Smart

She recommends beginning the day with roasted flaxseeds, which add around 2 grams of protein. Seeds like pumpkin or chia work too. This small habit adds nutrients and healthy fats before the day even begins.

Breakfast: Protein Without Heavy Cooking

Breakfast includes a whole wheat veg paneer sandwich with Greek yoghurt or skyr yoghurt – giving about 15 grams of protein. For those avoiding paneer, tofu is a simple swap.

Mid-Morning: Light But Useful

A mix of almonds and fruits like guava adds around 6 grams of protein. This snack supports energy levels and prevents long gaps between meals.

Lunch: The Protein Powerhouse

Lunch does the heavy lifting with nearly 41 grams of protein. Whole wheat chapatis, masala soya chunks, moong dal, and vegetables form a complete meal. The nutritionist also suggests alternatives like masoor dal and tofu.

Evening Snack: Protein Without Junk

The health expert suggests makhana veg chaat topped with tofu and seeds, paired with ginger tea. This adds about 13 grams of protein.

Dinner: Light Yet Filling

Dinner includes besan chillas, chutney and raita, contributing around 26 grams of protein. Moong dal cheelas or tofu-based raita are easy variations.

The full plan adds up to 103 grams of protein, around 1500–1800 calories, and costs roughly Rs 220 per day.

Khushi Chhabra sums it up well by saying you do not need “luxury superfoods,” just better planning. And for vegetarians trying to build muscle, lose fat, or simply eat better, that is a refreshing reminder.