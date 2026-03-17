Tourists Visit Toxic 'Snow Yard' In Rajasthan, Internet Warns Of Cancer Risk

Tourists are flocking to Rajasthan because they have recently discovered a "must-visit" spot, often called the Mini Switzerland of India. However, if you ask locals, they will warn you against going near the spot, let alone visiting it.

Interestingly, it's not even a tourist spot but a dumping yard. Developed by the Kishangarh Marble Association, it spans over 312.5 acres of land where the slurry, after cutting and polishing marbles, is dumped. The land has been converted into an artificial snow yard that tourists call the Mini Switzerland of India.

While speaking to the BBC, Sudhir Jain, President of the Kishangarh Marble Association, said that initially, workers used to dump the slurry on the side of the road, which was a grave pollution hazard. The association prohibited tanker drivers and factories in the vicinity from dumping slurry on the roadside and allotted a designated dumping yard.

The authorities developed the dumping yard, which is now called Snow Yard. You may be surprised to see the number of people who visit the spot and call it the Mini Switzerland of India. Sudhir Jain said that pollution at the site has been tested more than 10 times and that authorities have given them the green signal to develop it as a major tourist spot.

Yet, X users are saying that it possesses health risks. Here is what the internet is saying.

X Users Say Visiting Snow Yard In Kishangarh Can Cause Lung Damage

Chirag Barjatya said that Kishangarh, near Ajmer, is his hometown. "I strongly advise you not to visit this place. This is marble dust. It is very poisonous and can literally puncture and harm your lungs, causing permanent and irreversible damage. The local population is already suffering."

He added that photographers and influencers use colour grading to make the pictures look beautiful, but the reality is far from what you see on your tiny screens.

Replying to him, a person wrote, "You can never compete with Morons! People are not only harming their own health, but by promoting and showing this place, they're inviting more morons to come and ruin their health. Irresponsible content creation."

You can never compete with Morons! People are not only harming their own health but by promoting and showing this place, they're inviting more morons to come and ruin their health. Irresponsible Content creation. https://t.co/2b0cLn7M4y — Arpit Mahendra (@arpitmahendra3) March 17, 2026

Another said, "People are going crazy for Ajmer's Snow Yard, created from marble polishing waste and calling it Mini Switzerland. Nobody is worried about health hazards."

A third mentioned that crystalline silica primarily causes silicosis, an incurable lung disease. "High-level exposure to respirable crystalline silica is linked to an increased cancer risk, as it's classified as a Group 1 human carcinogen."

According to the National Cancer Institute, crystalline silica is found in stone, concrete, soil, mortar, brick, and sand, among other construction materials. Exposure to respirable crystalline silica is associated with increased risks of lung cancer.

"But hey, it looks like Switzerland," the user quipped at how people would put their health at risk just to visit a picnic spot going viral on the internet.

A fourth user pointed out that people would visit a cancerous area of a city just because it looks like Switzerland.

A person shared, "I'm in Jodhpur, and more than one person was surprised I didn't stop at this 'must-visit site' while coming here. And have recommended we make amends way back."

A user joked that Indian tourists don't care about "toxic" surroundings, but they worry about making reels.

Indian tourists like what, 'Toxic?'



Let's make a reel! pic.twitter.com/ILtw1hBVZ4 — Indus Insight 🇮🇳🪷 (@IndusInsight) March 17, 2026

Tourists Visiting Rajasthan's Marble Dumping Ground As 'Mini Switzerland'

The X users are not wrong because many travellers can be spotted in the BBC video strolling around the dump yard without any protection gears, like masks. For example, a woman in a blue saree said that people should visit Snow Yard in Kishangarh instead of actual Switzerland.

A man from Noida said that his friend told him about the spot, and he was amazed by its serene beauty.

Another woman from Noida pointed out that asthma patients should avoid visiting the dumping yard. She also requested the authorities to put up the dos and don'ts signage so that visitors can avoid health risks.

The official website mentions that Dabangg 3, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, and Baghi 3 songs have been shot here. While the site covers all the pointers, like how to reach the spot, it does not mention any health risks for the tourists.

Also Read | Toxic Dust Or Snow? How A Dumping Yard Became 'Switzerland Of Rajasthan'