Rani Mukerji Reveals This Ingredient "Works Magic" For Her Skin

Rani Mukerji's timeless beauty and effortless charm never fail to amaze her fans and beauty experts alike. But do you know the secret behind her stunning looks, both on and off-screen? The actress surprisingly attributed her glowing skin and healthy hair to her coastal upbringing and a traditional Indian ingredient.

In a candid conversation, Rani Mukerji opened up about her simple yet effective beauty routine. She swears by coconut oil, which has long been revered for its benefits and used in Ayurvedic practices in India.

Rani Mukerji Shares The Ingredient That "Works Magic" For Her Skin

The actress told Humans of Bombay, “I use only coconut oil. I love coconut oil. I think coconut oil is great. To use it as a beauty regimen or to consume coconut oil, there's nothing better than coconut oil.”

Rani's beauty routine is rooted in her upbringing and lifestyle. Growing up in Juhu, she revealed that her skin and hair care choices are influenced by the coastal environment. She shared, “And especially for us girls, like especially for me, I was born and brought up in Juhu in Maharashtra, and we live in the coastal region. So coconut for our skin type is very, very good.”

She, however, also mentioned, “For somebody living probably in the mountains, their beauty regime could be completely different because their skin texture, what surroundings and the environment they've grown up in is very different. So I would say that anybody who lives around the coastal areas, for them, I think coconut oil works magic. It works magic for me. I can't say about somebody else because my daughter rejects coconut oil. So I think each to his own, what suits you. I love the smell of coconut oil as well.”

Rani Mukerji Reveals Daughter, Adira's Take On Her Makeup

In the same conversation, Rani Mukerji was also asked about a previous interview in which she revealed that her daughter, Adira, likes her more without makeup. The doting mommy revealed that this may be why Adira associates makeup with her mom going to work. She added, “I think that's the association that she obviously is not able to articulate. Yeah. But I can understand her emotions being a mom. I do understand that. I think every child feels a little insecure when they see their moms go to work.”

She continued, “It's for some strange reason. Every child is conditioned to see their father going to work. They don't feel conditioned with their mom going to work. So also because I've been able to balance my work and personal life the way I did. She's seen me a lot at home. Being there through all her milestones and through all her important things. So obviously, when she sees me in makeup, she knows that mama is going to work. So I think she feels more relaxed and comfortable when the makeup is off because she knows that now mama's going to be at home.”

Rani Mukerji last appeared in Mardaani 3, released on January 30.