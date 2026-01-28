Why <i>Mardaani 3</i> Actor Rani Mukerji Believes She Is The Most "<i>Enthu</i>" Mother To Daughter Adira

Rani Mukerji is gearing up for the release of Mardaani 3. 2026 also marks 30 years of her work in cinema. During a recent interview, the actress spoke about her daughter Adira being her best friend, and why she believes she's the most "enthu" mother.

In conversation with Hindustan Times, Rani Mukerji said, "She's my best friend, really. And I'm constantly like feeding that thought into her, that I'm her best friend."

She continued, "Her main intention is that I should catch the night flight today so I can go to her Sports Day tomorrow. So that's on her mind exactly, 'Mumma, are you taking your flight, are you going to finish?' I'm like, of course, of course. I'm wrapping up everything, and I'm rushing for your Sports Day. It's very fulfilling. I'm dying to be there on Sports Day and run along with the children. I'm the most enthu (enthusiastic) mother."

On Adira Turning 10-Years-Old

Rani Mukerji also shared how she keeps looking at Adira's childhood pictures, which is a trip down memory lane.

She said, "She has become a double digit (laughs), which is so beautiful. Not that I'm happy about it, because I still go back to her baby pictures, to the extent that she started feeling jealous of herself. She's like, 'Mumma, why are you watching me like this? I am like this now (pointing at herself).' I'm like, 'I understand you are like this now, but I want this, I want you in my lap."

"And now she's bigger than me, so I can be on her lap. So I miss those days of just carrying her everywhere, like she was my favourite accessory. So yeah, now that has changed. They grow up too fast, especially girls. They grow too fast," said the 47-year-old actress.

About Mardaani 3

Mardaani 3 releases in theatres on January 30, 2026.

When asked what made her step back into Shivani Roy's shoes for Mardaani 3, Rani said the reason would become clear only after release.

She also revisited the origins of the franchise. "Mardaani, as I always say, it's basically all the anger that I have towards all the perpetrators of crime towards women."

"It was after the Nirbhaya case, as I always say, that the birth of Mardaani happened there," Rani added.

Calling the role deeply personal, she said, "As an artist, I could express my anger through a role like this. It's not a film just about performing. It's also a film that deals with such horrific realities that happen to girls, to children, to women. Mardaani is my way of expressing that grief, that anger, and my way of telling all my sisters and all the beautiful women in the country that there is a power within us."

Reflecting on whether India has changed since 2012, Rani was candid. "It's only got worse now because in 2012, we spoke about women's safety. In 2026, we talk about the same thing," she said.

She acknowledged that many viewers avoid disturbing content, but believes discomfort is necessary, adding, "Today's the time that one must feel disturbed. One must feel that discomfort and must feel uncomfortable because only when we are uncomfortable will we be able to see the realities that are happening around us."

Asked about the most 'mardaani' thing she has done in her personal life, Rani said, "I think we women show our mardaani side, sometimes while commuting, sometimes in the house, sometimes facing the world in the workplace. Everywhere I think we women show some side of mardaani-ness every day."

Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, is the third installment in Yash Raj Films' acclaimed female-led action franchise.