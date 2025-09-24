Rani Mukerji Brought Along Daughter Adira In A Minimal Gold Chain At National Film Awards

The 71st National Film Awards brought together the biggest names in Indian cinema for a star-studded evening at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. The event saw President Droupadi Murmu honour Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar and Meghna Gulzar for their contribution to Indian cinema.

Amid all the glitz and glamour, Rani Mukerji stole the spotlight in her own understated, classy way.

Rani Mukerji, who won the Best Actress National Film Award for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (2023), chose a heritage saree designed by her go-to designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her big night.

Rani Mukerji in a custom Sabyasachi saree at the 71st National Film Awards. (Photo: Sabyasachi Instagram Stories)

But there was another detail that we almost missed out on.

Rani Mukerji sported her daughter Adira's name in a minimal gold chain in a beautiful nod to her child. The actor, who has often spoken about keeping her daughter's life private, brought the nine-year-old along to the 71st National Film Awards in spirit.

A close-up shot of Rani Mukerji's 'Adira' gold chain. (Photo: IANS)

It was also a subtle hat-tip to her character in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. In the film, Rani Mukerji played the role of a mother who fights to regain the custody of her children after Norwegian authorities take them away.

In addition to the chain, Rani Mukerji also wore a double-layered choker necklace and delicate danglers for earrings.

The actor once spoke about why the paparazzi aren't allowed to click the pictures of Adira, who was born to Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Aditya Chopra on December 9, 2015.

Speaking to friend and frequent collaborator Karan Johar on his celebrity chat show, Rani Mukerji once said, "I tell them. Don't take baby's picture. They look into my eyes and get scared".

She also praised the photographers for respecting her daughter's privacy.

"I have to thank all the paparazzi and media people. They really love me because they kind of respect that," she had said.

