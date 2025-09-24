Watch: Rani Mukerji Helps Shah Rukh Khan Wear His National Award Medal. Internet Melts

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji received their first National Awards at the 71st National Film Award ceremony held in New Delhi on September 23. Several candid moments off the stage have gone viral on social media. In one such viral video, Rani Mukerji is seen helping Shah Rukh Khan wear his medal.

What's Happening

In the viral video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen untangling the thread tied to the medal. Rani Mukerji helps him wear it.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star even turns on her selfie mirror on the phone and shows Shah Rukh.

After wearing the medal, Shah Rukh shows it to his manager, Pooja Dadlani, who is seated a few rows behind him.

The moment quickly went viral on social media, garnering praise for celebrating their moment with childlike innocence.

A fan wrote, "Like small kids they are appreciating their medals."

Another comment read, "Whatever, everyone has that inner child alive of looking us into mirror and cheering to ourselves."

Another comment read, "Srk is today feeling proud of himself and might be grateful too."

Shah Rukh Khan shared the Best Actor award with Vikrant Massey. He also joined the duo with a medal around his neck.

About Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji's National Award-Winning Performances

Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey shared the Best Actor award for their stellar performances in Jawan and 12th Fail, respectively, while Rani Mukerji was named Best Actress for her powerful performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

In a career spanning three decades, Shah Rukh Khan received his first National Award for Jawan, a film that emerged as one of the biggest Hindi hits in recent times, minting more than a thousand crores at the box office.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan delves into pressing issues in India such as unemployment and farmers' suicides, presented in the form of a hardcore masala film.

Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress award for her performance in Ashima Chibber's Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. The film is inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty and Anurup Bhattacharya, an Indian immigrant couple whose children were taken away by Norwegian authorities in 2011.

Rani Mukerji received praise for her poignant portrayal of a mother, symbolising inner strength and resilience.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji collaborated on films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Veer Zaara, to name a few.