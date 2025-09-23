National Film Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey Receive Top Honours

The 71st National Film Awards ceremony was held today at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. President Droupadi Murmu presented the prizes to the winners, who were felicitated for their work released in 2023. Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Vikrant Massey received their first National Awards in the acting category.

Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey shared the Best Actor award for their stellar performances in Jawan and 12th Fail, respectively, while Rani Mukerji was named the Best Actress for her powerful performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

Shah Rukh Khan wore a black bandhgala for the occasion. He added swag with a pair of shades, and an ear cuff added charm to his king-size persona.

In a career spanning three decades, Shah Rukh Khan received his first National Award for Jawan, a film that emerged as one of the biggest Hindi hits in recent times, minting more than thousand crores at the box office.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan delves into pressing issues in India such as unemployment and farmers' suicides, presented in the form of a hardcore masala film.

Rani Mukerji chose a brown saree for the occasion, keeping her hair loose. She completed her look with matching jewellery, minimal makeup, and a small bindi.

Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress award for her performance in Ashima Chibber's Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. The film is inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty and Anurup Bhattacharya, an Indian immigrant couple whose children were taken away by Norwegian authorities in 2011.

Rani Mukerji received praise for her poignant portrayal of a mother, symbolising inner strength and resilience.

For the occasion, Vikrant Massey wore a white-coloured bandhgala. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail catapulted Vikrant Massey's stardom in films. The film is based on the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Vikrant Massey brought the character to life with his exceptional acting prowess. Mounted on a modest budget of Rs 20 crore, the film became a sleeper hit with a box office collection of Rs 69.64 crore.

Vikrant Massey received the Best Actor award for 12th Fail

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey and Rani Mukerji, Mohanlal received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to the Indian cinema.