Radhika Apte Recalls Missing Shah Rukh Khan's Call Thinking It's A Prank: "After That, A Message Came"

Radhika Apte is currently basking in the success of Saali Mohabbat, which released on OTT a while ago. In a recent conversation, the actress recalled how she had once missed a call from Shah Rukh Khan. Though she first thought it was a prank, she later realised it wasn't and called him back.

Radhika Apte opened up about how Shah Rukh Khan once called her to applaud her performance in the 2018 film Andhadhun.

She told Mashable India, "Hum khaana kha rahe the. Toh mujhe missed call tha koi. Maine kaha koi missed call hai dekhte hain. Uske baad message aaya uss hi number se, 'Radhika, this is Shah Rukh Khan. Please call me back'" (We were having food when I noticed a missed call. So I said there's a missed call; let's check. After that, a message came from the same number: 'Radhika, this is Shah Rukh Khan; please call me back').

After confirming with her agent that it was indeed Shah Rukh Khan's number, she called him back.

The actress continued, "Woh bole ki, 'I just want to tell you ki I saw Andhadhun. I really loved your performance. Aur main sirf yeh bolne ke liye phone kiya tha'" (He said, 'I just wanted to tell you that I saw Andhadhun. I really loved your performance, and I called only to say that').

Furthermore, Radhika revealed how she had met Shah Rukh Khan at a party, and he had walked up to her and chatted with her.

She said, "He found me because I don't like to go and say, 'Please, I like you.' So he came to me, put his arm around me, and chatted with me for half an hour. And he was so sweet. It was really nice."

About Radhika Apte's Latest Release Saali Mohabbat

Saali Mohabbat is a drama-thriller set against the backdrop of a quaint small town. The story unravels when an ordinary housewife finds her monotonous life uprooted as betrayal, lies, and hidden tensions surface after two disturbing deaths disrupt the delicate balance around her.

Alongside Radhika Apte, Sauraseni Maitra, Divyendu Sharma, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Anurag Kashyap also play key roles in the film. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, Vipin Agnihotri, and Manish Malhotra.