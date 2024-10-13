Rani Mukerji Was Elegant In A Traditional Bengali Saree For The Sindoor Khela Ceremony Marking The Last Day Of Durga Puja 2024

Many Bollywood celebrities came together to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Dusshera and Durga Puja. Durga Puja 2024 has been a grand celebration among Bollywood celebs yet again with the presence of none other than, Rani Mukerji. Like every year, actress Rani Mukerji added to the glamour in her stunning traditional looks for the puja. Rani was spotted at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Juhu, Mumbai. The actress, who was hosting this year's Durga Puja captured everyone's attention with her gorgeous ethnic look for the Sindoor Khela ceremony. For those who don't know, Sindoor Khela is a Bengali tradition marking the final day of the festival.

For the same, Rani Mukerji was seen donning a traditional Bengali custom saree. She wore a beige saree featuring golden polka dots all over it. The intricate golden borders in the saree added a unique charm to the look. She draped the saree in the authentic Bengali style, with the pallu falling gracefully in front. She paired her saree with a vibrant red blouse with golden embroidery, which added a pop of colour to her festive look.

Rani teamed her outfit with heavy golden accessories. An opulent gold necklace, golden bangles, a golden mangalsutra, and a pair of matching earrings added royalty to her look. Keeping her makeup subtle, she went with a glowy base, brown eyes, highlighted and blushed cheeks, filled brows and nude lips. She tied her hair in a neat, sleek bun, perfectly adorned with roses.

Rani Mukerji is the epitome of beauty, and her festive looks are proof.

