Mouni Roy's Red <i>Saree</i> Styled With A Gilded Gold Lotus-Shaped Blouse Isn't Like Anything You've Seen Before

Mouni Roy's Red Saree Styled With A Gilded Gold Lotus-Shaped Blouse Isn't Like Anything You've Seen Before

Mouni Roy styled a red Benarasi saree in the most unique way with a gilded gold lotus-shaped corset blouse

Mouni Roy gave the red Benarasi saree an unconventional twist

The saree is the most versatile piece of clothing. A saree worn in any form still looks as good. If there already weren't enough ways to drape it, Mouni Roy presented us with yet another addition in time for the festivities. The timeless elegance of her saree was undeniable - a beautiful red silk Benarasi brocade saree with floral motifs, but it was her choice of blouse that made the ensemble truly unforgettable. Paired with the rich traditional drape was a bold, golden gilded corset blouse shaped like a lotus, adding an unexpected yet refreshing twist to the classic saree. The structured design of the blouse brought a contemporary edge to the outfit that we didn't know we needed. The choice of red and gold is a classic combination, but the way Mouni wore it gave the look a completely new narrative. The gold essence didn't end there. She accessorised her look with chunky gold bangles on both her wrists. For the hair, she went with perfectly wavy mermaid hair with a centre parting and her makeup remained her classic radiant self with a focus on the eyes and skin.

Her choice of sarees best represents the duality of Mouni Roy. On one side, there's the bold and bright red and gold for a fashion statement and on the other, she wore a pastel pink saree with a pearl blouse that perfectly captured the delicate minimalism. She styled this look with traditional chandbalis offering a tinge of colour and her hair was styled in a low bun adorned with flowers.

Mouni Roy has a saree to match every vibe - whether dramatic or demure.

