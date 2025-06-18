Advertisement

Mouni Roy's Maximal Smokey Eyes And Rust Pout Serve Mid-Week Glam Goals

Mouni Roy didn't miss a beauty beat with her full glam avatar that fought those Wednesday blues

Mouni Roy made jaws drop as she dished out a winning makeup look on her Instagram handle. The Naagin actress looked like a million bucks in this full glam makeup moment that featured charcoal hued smokey eyes and a rust pout that worked in perfect symphony with her messy side-swept curled locks. Styled with an all-black ensemble featuring a sans sleeves bodysuit, a pair of sheer stockings, knee-high leather boots and a larger-than-life faux shearling black coat; Mouni looked like a total diva. But it was her makeup look that caught our eyes and struck a winning chord with us.

Mouni Roy looked nothing short of stunning as she dolled up to impress in a full glam moment to battle those mid-week blues. The 39-year-old actress aced her pretty face by applying a wash of full coverage foundation teamed with brow pomade laden arched brows. But the star of the show were her charcoal grey smokey eyes that featured a wash of dark grey shimmery and smokey eyeshadow teamed with lots of mascara to add a falsies-laden dramatic look to her eyes. A wash of burnt terracotta blush on the apples of her cheeks added colour back to Mouni's visage. Last but not least, she added the perfect colour to her pout with a rust hued lip colour with a satin texture.

If Mouni's glam game was on point, then how could her tresses stay far behind. The Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva actress styled her locks in a messy side-swept manner with lots of curls to add all the volume and drama that her look so needed.

Mouni Roy's mid-week glam is the stuff of beauty dreams.

