Mouni Roy's "April In Motion" Is Complete With A Frilled Lavender Dress And Marl Grey Jumper

Mouni Roy has been the talk of the town for the recent work she has gotten done on her face. But that leaves no room for doubt to declare that she has always had an epic sense of style, whereby she slays everything from street chic looks to red carpet avatars. This time around she took the getting ready to hit the streets vibes a bit to seriously, by dressing up to her nines in a feminine chic look.

Also Read: Mouni Roy Exudes Glam In A Black And White Outfit

Mouni Roy made heads turn as she dressed to impress in a dreamy lavender coloured maxi dress with a full sleeved and layered frilled design waist downwards. She layered this lady-like fashion piece that was an oversized mark grey jumper with frilled details stitched all over and puffed sleeves worn in a three-fourth length. Both these elements together added a frills on frills edge to Mouni's outfit of the day.

The Brahmastra Part One: Shiva actress kept her accessorises of the day minimal yet classic with a pair of retro looking dark oval sunglasses and black heeled suede boots with a ruched detail and pointed toes that made quite a statement.

Mouni's tresses were styled into a voluminous bun that let her glam game take centre-stage. Makeup wise, she sported her fresh complexion, arched brows that beautifully farmed her face, a hint of blush and bronzer on her cheeks, and a rose petal hued lip oil that gave her the lips the perfect colour and shine.

Mouni Roy looked like a sartorial diva in her frills all the way outfit of the day.

Also Read: Mouni Roy Is A Beauty In A Black Bodycon Dress