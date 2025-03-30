Mouni Roy Exudes Sheer Elegance In A Beautiful <i>Saree</i>

Advertisement

Mouni Roy Exudes Sheer Elegance In A Beautiful Saree

Mouni Roy's saree girl era is only meant to impress. 

The actress has yet again stayed true to her saree girl status as she post most ethereally in a beautiful Monisha Jaising number.

The actress is already setting the tone for the festive season. In her latest Instagram post, the actress was seen posing in a beautiful pastel blue saree that came with embroidered details all over it. The metallic border details added a dash of bling to the look. The delicate Benarasi pattern on the saree was perfect to elevate her style.

She paired teh drape with a beautiful strapless Benarasi blouse that simply added a traditional touch to her attire. Satatement drop earrings were a fitting choice to complete her stunning look. With her signature dewy glam, pink-tinted lips and fushed cheeks, her glam was complete. 

