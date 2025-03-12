Mouni Roy Exudes Summer Chic Vibes In A White Crochet Dress

Mouni Roy is serving looks and how. The star, who is currently enjoying her vacation, is leaving no moment to showcase her travel wardrobe, and we are loving every bit of it. From her minimal beach looks to her sheer dresses, Mouni's impeccable style is surely noteworthy.

Recently, Mouni shared a series of pictures, and it was her stunning, chic white dress that caught our attention. In the pictures, we can see Mouni posing in a crochet dress that straight away gave us major summer vibes. Her crochet detailing dress came with floral sheer designs that added an extra charm to her look. The star opted for her dress with a matching jacket to add more drama to her look. She further elevated her look by pairing it with a pair of white sneakers.

For her makeup, Mouni kept it subtle yet glam. With the seamless base, lots of highlighter, flushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, winged liner, brown lids, and soft pink lips, the star looked as gorgeous as ever. The star completed her look by styling her straight hair all open, cascading down her back.

