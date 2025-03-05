Mouni Roy In A White And Red Printed <i>Saree</i> Is The Only Summer Style Inspiration We Need

Mouni Roy has often stood up to her status of being a saree girl.

From contemporary sequin drapes to the classic traditional ones, the actress has mastered the art of acing sarees.

Also Read: Mouni Roy Is A Complete Vision In White Embroidered Sharara Set

Mouni Roy is already gearing up for a stylish summer and her latest look is proof enough. The actress shared a video in which she was seen setting the ethnic moodboard for summer. While surreal shades are a mandate for summer, whimsical prints are a timeless pick that never fail to impress. Mouni leaned towards a beautiful white printed number that was a fresh take on summer fashion.

Her effortless style came with red floral prints on the saree that subtly added a pop of colour to the look. She paired the look with a red blouse that featured white delicate prints on the sleeves and came with a scoop neckline. The gold-toned border on the saree perfectly elevated her look most minimally. With kohl-rimmed eyes, wispy lashes and a messy braid, Mouni's ethnic look left us impressed.

Also Read: Mouni Roy Adds Modern Twist To Her Traditional Black And White Pinstriped Saree