Mouni Roy Is A Complete Vision In White Embroidered <i>Sharara</i> Set

Mouni Roy has indeed kept up with her reputation of being a traditional girl forever, and her latest look is just another addition to her ethnic lookbook. Mouni always impresses the fashion police with her back-to-back stunning looks. Be it a saree or a kurta, one can always count on Mouni for some stunning style inspiration.

Recently, the star posted a series of photos in another Indian wear, and we loved it. In the pictures, we can see Mouni in an all-white ensemble. Mouni opted for a white sleeveless chikankari kurta featuring golden embroidery all over it. The kurta that came with intricate thread detailing was paired with a matching sharara set. Mouni paired her look with a sheer white dupatta that had a white chikankari border all over it and golden accents over the dupatta. She accessorised her look with a white floral bracelet, mangtika, and earrings. But what grabbed our attention was her glamorous makeup that added more drama to the look. For her makeup, Mouni went with a seamless base, lots of highlighter, flushed cheeks, brown shimmery smokey eyelids, mascara-coated lashes, winged liner, neatly filled brows, and pink lips. Mouni completed her look by letting her soft curls cascade down the back.

Mouni Roy's ethnic looks scream elegance and style at its best, and we are all in for notes.

