Mouni Roy In A Black Bralette And Printed Skirt Is Chic Summer Style Done Right

Mouni Roy in a chic black bikini top and printed skirt makes summer look so fabulously fashionable

Read Time: 2 mins
Mouni Roy In A Black Bralette And Printed Skirt Is Chic Summer Style Done Right

Mouni Roy is no stranger to acing chic beach style. 

From her slinky slip dresses to her impeccable swim sets and more, Mouni's elaborate beach wardrobe is only meant to impress. 

Recently, the actress gave us a sneak peek of her chic pictures and it was her stunning beach look that caught our eye. She opted for a classic black bikini look that straight away transported us to summer vacations. She pied a plunging neckline black bikini top paired a chic printed skirt that added all the contrast to her look. The slit perfectly notched up the oomph factor.

Mouni's beauty game was on point too with open straight tresses and a minimal makeup look that seemed perfect. If you are planning a getaway in summer, Mouni's chic look definitely needs to be on your fashion radar.

Trust Mouni Roy to serve you with all the inspiration for your next trip

Actress Mouni Roy, Bollywood, Style
