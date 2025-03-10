Mouni Roy's Chic Black Dress And Pearl Necklace Can Bring Magic To Any Party

Give Mouni Roy any silhouette and she can pull that off with utmost grace.

Trust the actress to refine fashion for you in the best possible way and her latest look is proof enough.

Mouni Roy posted an array of pictures on Instagram and we are truly awestruck. The actress was seen posing in a chic black number that seemed nothing like our regular LBD. She picked a stunning, monochrome black midi dress that came with a sleeveless pattern and a flattering tailored fit. The figure-grazing style perfectly notched up her attire in no time. Her elegant black peeptoes added to her attire.

Her accessory game was right on point with statement pearl necklace that featured a layered pattern. She ditched other accessories and just opted for a handbag to complete her look. For makeup, Mouni looked radiant with a dewy glam that was served right with wispy lashes, tinted pink lips and flushed cheeks. She left her tresses loose to complete her look.

