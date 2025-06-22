Rasha Thadani Slithers Into The Fashion Scene In A Strapless Black Gown

Rasha Thadani, who stepped into the spotlight with her debut film Azaad, has been turning heads long before her big-screen entry. At just 20, the rising star has already carved a niche for herself as a fashion-forward icon, consistently making style statements at public events. Her latest photoshoot is no exception.

For the shoot, Rasha wore a striking black dress that proved less can indeed be more. The form-fitting silhouette highlighted her figure effortlessly. The off-shoulder piece also featured a bit of flare near the bottom to offer a pure sense of drama to her look. Diamond accents on its hemline accentuated her appearance. The dress had a cut-out design at the back alongside a sleek back slit that added a touch of sparkle to her look.

The actress knows how to style her looks with the right accessories and makeup. Her stylist chose a nude foundation base to exhibit her personal style game. A touch of highlighter on her cheeks enhanced her chiselled facial features. Smokey eyes seem to be a go-to makeup element in Rasha's makeup diaries. She went for a kohl-rimmed smudgy effect that perfectly blended with brown eyeshadow. Mascara-laden lashes offered boldness to her face.

Rasha wrapped it up with nude lipstick and went for minimal styling with her accessories. A series of statement earrings and rings was enough to finish off the look.

Finally, she left her hair side-parted and loose to elegantly cascade down her shoulders. “Magnetic,” she wrote as caption.

Previously, Rasha wore an equally beautiful shimmery dress that gracefully accentuated her curves. The silver gown featured extra-thin sleeves alongside a multi-panel work on it. The deep neckline and a dori design at the back added charm to her overall appearance.

Yet again, she went completely minimal with her look and opted for stud earrings and statement rings for the accessories. A glam foundation base with enough highlighter on her cheeks and nude lipstick worked as a signature to her look. She opted for kohl-rimmed bold eyes and wavy open tresses to add an oomph factor to the ensemble.

We are obsessed with Rasha's simple yet striking flowy gowns. Aren't you?