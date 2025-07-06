Dua Lipa In A Black Sheer Dress Looks Nothing Short Of Stunning

Dua Lipa is back in vacation mode in the most stylish way. In her latest glam-up moment from her European holidays, the Levitating hitmaker puts on a very risqué display in a sheer black mesh dress. The floor-touching gown featured a halter neckline with a form-fitting silhouette that perfectly hugged her enviable figure.

The singer's lacy ensemble also flared out towards the bottom, exuding pure elegance. The see-through dress further showcased the striking solid underwear underneath, which she rocked with complete confidence. The intricate, abstract pattern on the lace fabric, combined with a backless design, added an oomph factor to her overall appearance.

For makeup, Dua went for a dewy glow. It featured a dollop of highlighter, thin strokes of eyeliner and nude eyeshadow. The soft, pink-tinted lips and middle-parted, open tresses cascading down her shoulders made her look ethereal.

The diva ditched any heavy accessories in favour of a couple of earcuffs and rings. Dua was seen showing off her sense of style while posing with a cigarette between her fingers in front of a door numbered as 22, writing, “My lucky 22 that follows me everywhere”. Indeed, the pop superstar made a style statement while being captured with the iconic door.

Dua Lipa has been constantly serving fashion goals from her lavish holiday in Europe. Previously, she was seen soaking up the sun in a tiger-printed bikini set, which made room for her bold fashion statement. The singer teamed her look with glam makeup featuring blushed cheeks for a fresh charm on her face.

Thin strokes of eyeliner, paired with glossy lipstick, added a striking touch to her appearance. To accentuate her look further, she picked a pair of golden bangles and sleek golden necklaces. Finally, her tousled, damp hairstyle completed her look.

Dua Lipa's looks from her European gateway are one for the books.



