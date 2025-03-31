Mouni Roy Is A Beauty In A Black Bodycon Dress

Mouni Roy is known for her impeccable fashion and style and her current look is proof. From western outfits to Indian attires, Mouni loves to experiment with fashion. Recently, the star shared a series of pictures that left the fashion police impressed by her style. In the pictures, Mouni can be seen donning black attire.

Sharing the pictures, Mouni wrote, “Romantic horror?” In the pictures, Mouni can be seen wearing a black bodycon dress featuring a deep plunging neckline, that accentuated her curves just fine. The bodycon dress came with spaghetti sleeves that added more elegance and charm to her look.

Apart from her dress what grabbed our attention was her subtle glam makeup look. The star stunned in a glamorous makeup look. With the seamless base, ample amount of blush and highlighter on the cheeks, smokey eyes, winged liner, mascara-coated lashes, neatly done brows, and nude lips. The star added dramatic flair to her look with blunt bangs framing her face just perfectly, and her wavy tresses cascading down the back.

