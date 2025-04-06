Mouni Roy Exudes Glam In A Black And White Outfit

Mouni Roy is known for her impeccable fashion and style, and her current look is proof. From Western outfits to Indian attire, Mouni loves to experiment with fashion. Recently, the star shared a series of pictures, leaving the fashion police all impressed. In the pictures, Mouni can be seen donning a black and white outfit that looked beautiful on her.

In the pictures, Mouni can be seen wearing a black top that came with turtleneck details and a bodycon fit that accentuated her curves just fine. The star paired her top with a white body-hugging skirt featuring black floral detailings all over it and a high slit that added more charm to her look. The star accessorised the look with a black belt around her waist, securing the outfit. She further paired her look with black Dior heels that added more drama to her look.

The star stunned in a glamorous makeup look. With seamless base, a decent amount of blush and highlighter on the cheeks, nude eyelids, winged liner, mascara-coated lashes, neatly done brows, and nude lips, nicely topped with gloss. The star added dramatic flair to her look with bangs framing her face just perfectly.

