Disha Patani's Backless Olive Green Co-Ord Set Looks Fabulously Fashionable For A Festive Outing

Whenever Disha Patani dresses up, the actress makes sure to serve a standout fashion moment. From her red carpet style to her striking airport looks, Disha's sartorial game is nothing short of chic. Right in time for the festive season, the actress yet again delivered chic glam at its best in a beautiful olive green number. For all those who wish to ditch traditional fits, Disha's latest look is all the inspiration you need. She turned to a contemporary look that consisted of a halter neck embroidered bralette paired with a drape skirt and a flowy matching dupatta. Her sheer dewy glam with glossy lips was perfect to set the tone right for minimal makeup. She opted for open waves to keep it simple yet statement-making

Also Read: Disha Patani Looked Like She Stepped Straight Out Of A Fairytale In A Strapless Blue Embellished Slit Gown

Disha Patani loves a stunning fitted style. The actress has often turned to bodycon fits to make a statement. Previously, the actress gave us a dose of glitz and glam in a stunning corset look. The actress slipped into a beautiful embellished strapless coset top paired with a pastel blue drape skirt that had a flawless fit. The thigh-high slit perfectly added an oomph to her overall style. With her signature dewy glam, tinted lips and neat hairdo, Disha's beauty game was right on point.

Also Read: