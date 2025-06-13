Mouni Roy Rings In Disha Patani's 33rd Birthday With A Heartfelt Post: "Love All Characteristics & Atoms That Make You"

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are BFFs and they often share their love for each other on social media. Roy wished Patani on June 13 to celebrate the latter's birthday with a heartfelt post.

The Brahmastra actress posted a carousel of pictures and videos on Instagram, highlighting their on-fleek fashion moments and exotic travel escapades.

The opening frame captures the two best friends posing against the backdrop of a private jet. While Disha wore a full-sleeved white bodysuit and flared pants, Roy went with an oversized white tee and black tights. This image of them hugging each other affectionately is a testimony to their friendship.

The glamorous shot of Roy and Patani rocking basic tank tops in the next picture is equally sweet. The next couple of clicks have the BFFs twinning in blush pink mini dresses, radiating Barbiecore vibes.

In one snap, Roy posed with her partner in crime against Patani's advertisement banner. After all, best friends are the biggest cheerleaders and Roy is doing exactly that.

Speaking of street-style avatars, both the divas know how to do it right. One such snap showed the two striking a pose on the backdrop of a setting sun.

Patani picked out a brown full-sleeved crop top and baggy white trousers. Nature-inspired prints at the hem of the bottomwear were the X-factor. Roy kept it minimally edgy in a white ribbed crop top and beige cargo pants.

The sisters from different mothers can ace the pretty-girl sartorial flair like a true boss. On a restaurant outing, Patani slipped into a strapless blue mini dress, while Roy served glam in a purple one. The cute pictures of them together are definitely BFF goals.

The rest of the album featured their beach vacations. From sun-kissed selfies to riding a bike and exploring new destinations, the two had the best time of their lives. In one click, Patani was seen cutting two delicious chocolate cakes.

Roy wrote in the caption, "Happiest birthday to my mystifying, electrifying, most beautiful lil sis. My best mate & princepessa; love all characteristics & atoms that make you."