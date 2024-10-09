Advertisement

Disha Patani Looked Like She Stepped Straight Out Of A Fairytale In A Strapless Blue Embellished Slit Gown

Disha Patani made heads turn at an awards function in a powder blue embellished corset gown

Read Time: 2 mins
Disha Patani Looked Like She Stepped Straight Out Of A Fairytale In A Strapless Blue Embellished Slit Gown
Disha Patani looked like a dream in a powder blue embellished thigh-high slit gown

Disha Patani attended the Elle Beauty Awards 2024 in Mumbai last night amidst a sea of Bollywood stars, content creators, hair and makeup artists and more. But the Kalki 2898 A.D. actress shone bright like the star that she is when she strutted onto the red carpet wearing a powder blue-hued strapless gown with embellishment that made her look like a jewel.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/dishapatani

Disha Patani looked like a million bucks wearing a powder blue gown that featured a fitted corset adorning the upper bodice and a voluminous dreamy skirt with a thigh-high slit that mimicked the famous Angelina Jolie Oscars moment. Disha's ensemble had a diamond-encrusted corset attached to the gown that made Disha look like a living, breathing jewel-clad diva. The waistline had a body-hugging ruched detail that synched the gown to perfection, leaving it flowing into an almost magical floor-grazing skirt.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/dishapatani

For her accessories of the night, Disha picked a pair of sapphire drop earrings with diamonds encrusted all around, a cuffed diamond bracelet, a few diamond rings that adorned her fingers, and a pair of silver stilettos with straps that wound around her feet.

On the hair and makeup front, Disha wore her hair in a top knot bun with curly tresses framing her face on both sides. As for her makeup, she wore a beaming base, fluffy brows, shimmery silver eyeshadow on her lids, lots of mascara to give her fluttery lashes, a hint of blush on her cheeks, highlighted high points of her face, and a glossy nude lip colour to add the final touch of glam to the look.

The Disha-fication of the powder blue embellished strapless gown with a thigh-high slit was fashion police approved, we're sure.

