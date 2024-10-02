Disha Patani Spread Sparkle Like Stardust In Sequinned Looks On The Cover Of Peacock Magazine

Always high on glitz and glam, Disha Patani is breaking the internet with her swoon-worthy looks. Recently, for the cover of Peacock Magazine, Disha went all fashionable with her back-to-back fleek looks. In the pictures shared by Disha on Instagram, we can see her different stylish look. For the first look, Disha kept her signature style on point in a body-hugging dress. The beige and black dress featured a shimmery embroidery with intricate floral detailing. The sweetheart neckline accentuated her curves perfectly, adding extra glam to her look. For the makeup, she went for a dewy base, with shimmery smokey eyes, mascara-laden lashes, highlighted cheeks and nude lips. Letting the outfit talk, she ditched the accessories and completed her look by keeping her black wavy tresses cascading down at the back.

Keeping up the streak, Disha was glamourous in another look for the cover. Disha opted for a golden bralette top featuring heavy rhinestone embellishments all over it. Which she teamed with a matching golden bodycon skirt with golden intricate detailing and a black waistband. She completed off her stylish look by pairing it with a plain white cropped jacket, looking stunning as ever. With toned base, lots of highlighter on the bones and wispy lashes. She left her tresses open, which complemented her overall look.

In another look, Disha swiftly moved from glam to chic. She paired a black strapless top adorned perfectly with a white miniskirt. She accessorised her look with black net stockings and matching black boots. Adding drama to her look, she opted for a simple soft glam makeup.

Disha added her signature style to her last look from the cover. In an embellished backless top, she looked astonishing. The heavily decorated top was paired with plain black pants. She teamed up her look with a pair of matching diamond earrings that blended well with her look. With glossy lips and messy bun, she managed to ace the look effortlessly.

Disha Patani is serving some note-worthy fashion looks and we love it.

