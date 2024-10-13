Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Was Dusshera 2024 Ready In A Purple Embroidered Lehenga Set By Anamika Khanna

Actress Kareena Kapoor looked gorgeous in a purple embroidered lehenga set for an event in Delhi

Read Time: 2 mins
Kareena Kapoor never fails to prove that she's the queen of the fashion world. The 44-year-old actress recently flew to Delhi for Ravan Dahan. The actress, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Singham Again, shared some warm Dusshera greetings on her social media. Well, what caught our attention was her stunning ethnic outfit. She looked gorgeous in a purple lehenga that beautifully captured the essence of the festivities. In the pictures, Kareena can be seen posing in an exquisite lehenga set by ace fashion designer Anamika Khanna. Her lehenga featured a stunning purple blouse with a scoop neckline adorned with intricate hand embroidery in vibrant hues of gold, green and red. She paired it with a matching embellished skirt and a matching dupatta with golden borders. Elegantly draping the dupatta over the shoulders, Kareena looked ready to take on the festivities in style.

Keeping the festive vibes on, the star went with traditional silver jewellery to team up the outfit. A layered necklace, a broad bracelet on the wrist, and a pair of statement earrings complemented her look. For her makeup, she kept her signature subtle glam look on with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, and lots of highlighter with nude lips. She finished off her look by styling her hair in a middle-parted bun and red bindi adorning her forehead. 

Be it Indian or Western, one can always count on Kareena Kapoor for some fashion inspiration. 

