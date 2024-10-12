Aditi Rao Hydari Washed The Blues Away As Tarun Tahiliani's Showstopper In A Pleated Blue <i>Saree</i>

Aditi Rao Hydari's first appearance after her wedding to Sidharth was nothing short of spectacular. The newlywed actress marked her comeback by walking the ramp for designer Tarun Tahiliani in collaboration with NEXA at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI launching his new label OTT, donning a breathtaking deep blue pleated saree that had the fashion world talking. The saree was kept in the theme of the collaboration between the car manufacturer and the couturier as seen on other pieces from the collection. The designer's signature beadwork and embroidery were kept to a minimum for a more cutting edge design as seen on the pleated blue saree worn by the newlywed, accessorised with a leather harness belt and boots. The deep blue saree, featuring intricate pleats and subtle detailing, perfectly accentuated her physique in the most interesting way. The saree was a masterclass in craftsmanship-fusing rich fabrics with modern pleats, embodying both tradition and forward-thinking design.

Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Had Everybody's Attention In A Combination Of Casual Denims And Everyday Ethnic Wear

Aditi Rao Hydari may have gone the contemporary route with this one but she was totally rooted in tradition for her wedding recently. An intimate gathering with the ones she truly loves for which she turned to ace couturier Sabyasachi to wear an ivory and gold lehenga with a striped blouse and temple jewellery. The lehenga draped like a saree lent an elegantly festive chic touch to the overall look in the backdrop of the 400-year-old temple where they got married.

Aditi Rao Hydari proves she can go from traditional to trendy in a minute.

Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Basked In The Golden Hour Of Their Wedding In Traditional Looks