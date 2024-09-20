Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Had Everybody's Attention In A Combination Of Casual Denims And Everyday Ethnic Wear

Aditi and Siddarth were spotted at the airport

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were spotted at the airport in their first public appearance post their wedding. The loved-up newlywedded couple walked hand-in-hand sporting their airport looks in style. Aditi looked like the 'very demure, very mindful' bride wearing a pink anarkali suit and her husband Siddarth picked an everyday denim-on-denim look. The power couple has sent the internet in a tizzy since pictures and videos of them have been circulating on the internet.

The new bride Aditi Rao Hydari picked a voluminous longline pink anarkali kurta that she teamed with a matching pair of churidar pajamas. The ankle-length kurta featured churidar sleeves and silver gota-patti work around the hemline. She wrapped the ensemble with a matching pink and red dupatta that too was ornately decked up with gota-patti embellishment. For her accessories, Aditi wore traditional kundan jhumkas and a pair of gold flats. She chose to keep things simple on the hair and makeup front with a centre-parted open hairdo, her signature arched brows, mascara-laden fluttery lashes, blush on her cheeks, a nude-pink lip colour, and a red bindi to tie the look together.

Siddarth kept it casual while matching steps with his wife Aditi on the fashion front. He wore a pair of black fitted denims paired with an indigo blue denim shirt, a pair of ankle length lace-up navy Converse shoes, a navy cap and a black satchel worn across his body to complete the look.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth walking hand-in-hand dressed in a flowy pink anarkali and a casual denim outfit were a match made in fashion heaven.

