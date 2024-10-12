Rani Mukerji's Red And Gold Banarasi <i>Saree</i> Was All Things Festive For Durga Puja Celebrations

Rani Mukerji is the epitome of elegance and her delightful saree styles have often made a case for the same. From beautiful Sabyasachi numbers to graceful Banarasi drapes, the actress has an expansive wardrobe of sarees that always have left us taking inspiration. For Durga Puja celebrations, the actress rested her faith in the good old classic red and gold combination to make a stunning festive entry. Her traditional looks exude a royal charm and yet again, she looked radiant in a beautiful red and gold Banarasi drape. The saree came with a contrasting gold-toned border and micro details that simply added an extra edge.Her gold statement-earrings and bangles were just perfect to elevate her style. With flushed cheeks, matte lip and kohl-rimmed eyes, Rani's festive style was indeed for the books

Also Read: Rani Mukerji's Blue And Red Saree Is Minimal Chic Festive Style Done Right

Rani Mukerji and her ethereal saree styles have always created a flair in the fashion sphere. The actress loves a stunning drape and often her six-yard wonders have created magic. Previously, Rani turned to the power of florals to serve a literal saree-torial moment. Her beautiful saree came with macro floral pints all over it. The stunning contrast of red and green created a perfect bright quo, making it bookmark-worthy for the festive season. She opted for a stack of pretty red bangles to create contrast and her fresh glam paired with matte lip and open waves indeed was the best way to lock her look.

Also Read: Rani Mukerji Turned This Red Carpet Into A Boardroom Runway In A Power-Packed Pinstriped Pantsuit