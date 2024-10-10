Rani Mukerji's Blue And Red <i>Saree</i> Is Minimal Chic Festive Style Done Right

Rani Mukerji is the epitome of elegance and there is no debate about that. Her Bengali roots run deep, and glimpses of this heritage are evident in her sartorial choices. With the festive season underway, the actress displayed her command over the ethnic sector as she attended a Durga Puja pandal yesterday. For the outing, Rani was draped in a beautiful blue and red printed saree designed with white stripes all over. Multi-coloured prints and traditional motifs on the red-hued pallu and hem added the much-needed contrast. Red and gold borders on the piping elevated the overall aesthetics. Rani teamed up the saree with a sleeveless blouse that came in a vivid red shade. Her jewellery selection was simply on-point, featuring a long golden necklace, floral studs, stacked bangles and statement rings.

Rani Mukerji is a through-and-through saree girl. Last year on Durga Puja, the actress left us swooning in a beige-toned saree. Semi-sheer details delivered some oomph while the pastel green borders offered a unique spin. Rani teamed up the six-yard wonder with a short-sleeved brocade blouse. Doused in the soft turquoise colour palette, the subtle golden embroidery on the blouse added a contrasting element. Rani enhanced her allure by picking the right accessories which included a jewel-encrusted necklace and metal bangles in one hand.

Before that, for the promotion of her film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Rani Mukerji dished out ethnic-chic goals in a black saree from House of Masaba. The drape rightfully had the words “Maa (mother)” written in white on the pallu, beautifully touching the topic of the movie. White piping and small circular prints in a similar shade served as a pop of contrast to the otherwise monochrome silhouette. A black blouse with full sheer sleeves and cutout details at the back completed her look.

Rani Mukerji's ethnic wardrobe is a lesson in doing festive style right