Koffee With Karan 8: Rani Mukerji Explains Why Paparazzi Aren't Allowed To Take Pics Of Daughter Adira

Rani Mukerji pictured at a shoot. (courtesy: namratasoni)

Rani Mukerji returned to the Koffee With Karan couch and how. She was accompanied by cousin and actor Kajol. During the show, Rani Mukerji got candid about her career, equation with the paparazzi, her daughter Adira's privacy and more. When Karan Johar asked the actress, "Nobody has ever got a photograph of hers. I want to know, how do you manage this," Rani replied, "I tell them. Don't take baby's picture. They look at my eyes and they get scared." Rani also took a moment to thank the paparazzi for respecting her daughter's privacy and added, "That they know. Right from the time Adira was born, I think. And I have to thank all the paparazzi and media people. They really love me because they kind of respected that."

Rani Mukerji explained why she and husband Aditya Chopra do not want their daughter to be photographed and said, "And they know how Adi is and it was our decision together that we didn't want Adira to be photographed because we have a different idea of how we want to raise Adira. So that she doesn't feel privileged or special in school. And that would happen only if she would not be photographed. So it was the first year when I was traveling with Adira and I told them please don't take baby's pictures and they kind of respected that."

Aditya Chopra is rarely photographed by the paparazzi at the airport. Referring to that Karan Johar asked Rani Mukerji, "Can you tell us the secret route that maybe we can also adopt at times." Rani Mukerji explained, "No, actually he is really simple when he moves around. So, I'm actually the honeybee. I've to make way for my child and my husband."

In terms of work, Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Rani Mukerji's filmography includes hits as well as critically acclaimed movies like Black, Hum Tum, Bunty Aur Babli, the Mardaan series, Saathiya, Talaash, Hichki among many others.