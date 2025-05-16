<i>King</i>: Rani Mukerji To Reunite With Shah Rukh Khan, Character Details Revealed

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan et to reunite for the film "King." Rani Mukerji plays Suhana Khan's mother, central to the plot. "King" is set for a theatrical release between October and December 2026.

Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan have given many hits back in the 2000s, with films like Chalte Chalte, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, to name a few.

Shah Rukh Khan who gave three massive blockbusters in 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, is all set to start filming for Siddharth Anand's King. The film also features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, and Arshad Warsi in key roles.

But what's grabbing more attention is the slew of A-listers who are all set to be a part of the film. From Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, the latest name to join the bandwagon is none other than Rani Mukerji.

A close source to the film, revealed to Pinkvilla, "Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together on films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna among others, and are now all set for a reunion. Rani Mukerji has been cast to play the part of Suhana Khan's mother, and it's a role which acts as a catalyst for the entire action-thriller in the film."

EXCLUSIVE: KING GETS EVEN BIGGER; RANI MUKERJI JOINS SHAH RUKH KHAN!#RaniMukerji reunites with #ShahRukhKhan on #SiddharthAnand directed #King; Filming begins on May 20 - Detailed Report!https://t.co/MrbiF4n4vo — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) May 16, 2025

The source further added, "It was a no-brainer for Rani to say yes to Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand's offer for King. She heard the part, and instantly agreed to onboard the film. Rani's track is the heart of King, leading to the emotional depth."

The Siddharth Anand directorial is all set to begin filming in Mumbai from May 20, which will be followed by the next schedule in Europe. King is slated for a theatrical release some time between October to December 2026.

On the work front, Rani Mukerji is currently busy shooting for Mardaani 3.