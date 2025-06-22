<i>Maharaj</i> Director Backs Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Workday Request: "Rani, Kajol Did It Long Before It Became A Debate"

As conversations around work-life balance and regulated shooting hours continue to grow in the film industry, filmmaker Siddharth P. Malhotra has shared his thoughts on the ongoing debate around 8-hour work shifts.

Recalling his own experiences, Siddharth pointed out that actors like Rani Mukerji and Kajol have long followed structured 8-hour workdays.

He cited the example of Hichki, a film that was completed in just 28 days. The director said discipline and coordination on set are key, regardless of the number of working hours.

"Every film has its own requirement. We shot Hichki with Rani and the kids in 28 days with 8-hour shifts. Everyone, from actors to spot boys-was aligned. Kajol used to do 8-hour shifts even back in 2010. Rani does it too. So what Deepika is saying isn't new. If a director needs a certain actor and they can only give 6 hours a day-so be it. It's about aligning expectations. It's not about ego; it's about efficiency," Siddharth told IANS.

The 8-hour work shift discussion gained attention after reports surfaced about Deepika Padukone being "dropped" from the film Spirit.

The actress was initially cast opposite Prabhas but reportedly was dropped from the project due to disagreements over various demands. These included a profit-sharing model, a fixed 8-hour workday, and other terms that did not align with the vision of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Following her exit, Triptii Dimri was brought in as the new lead.

Siddharth also addressed the issue of pay disparity in the industry. The Maharaj director said that while the conversation around equal pay has been going on for years, there has been some progress. He noted that actors like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are now among the highest-paid stars in the business.

"The truth is, pay depends on your star power. The first few days of a film rely on the actor's draw. After that, it's the director's job to sustain interest. It's not just about gender- it's about economics. If an actor brings in a strong opening, they deserve that pay. It's business logic," he added.

