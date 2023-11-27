Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol's Memory Lapse About Rani Mukerji's K3G Cameo

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: karanjohar)

After five fun-filled episodes of Koffee With Karan 8, Karan Johar has “hit the rewind button hard” (not our words). The filmmaker's next guests on the show are his “first leading ladies” — Rani Mukerji and Kajol. From Kajol “staging a walkout” to Rani planning to “expose” KJo, the promo of the upcoming episode is all things amazing. Above all, what caught our attention was that Kajol didn't know “Rani had a special appearance” in KabhiKhushi Kabhie Gham. The actress has confessed it on the infamous koffee couch. It happened when Karan Johar, during a buzzer round, asked “One Kajol film in which Rani had a special appearance?” Well, Kajol was super fast with the buzzer but she didn't know the answer. Then, Karan said, “How are you so stupid? The answer is Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.” A surprised Kajol asked, “Rani had a special appearance in the film?” Can't miss Rani and Karan Johar's reaction. Too good, Kajol, too good.

KabhiKhushi Kabhie Gham was Karan Johar's second directorial venture. It featured Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in prominent roles. Rani Mukerji played the role of Naina Kapoor, who wanted to marry SRK's Rahul.

Sharing the promo on Instagram, Karan Johar said, “We've hit the button hard enough to bring my first leading ladies - Kajol and Rani back on the Koffee couch and it's nostalgia in the purest form!!!!” Don't know about you, but we simply can't wait for Thursday. A quick Koffee trivia: Kajol and Rani Mukerji were last seen together on the show in 2007 (Koffee With Karan Season 2). They were joined by Shah Rukh Khan.

Before Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Rani Mukerji and Kajol shared the screen space in Karan Johar's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. FYI: Both films were massive hits.

Koffee with Karan 8 premieres on Disney + Hotstar every Thursday.