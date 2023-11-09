Tanishaa Mukerji Shares Kajol's Reaction To Her Comment 'I Am Not A Star'

Kajol shared this image. (Courtesy: Kajol)

Tanishaa Mukerji, who is all set to to grab eyeballs on the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, has been trending as she can be heard saying in the promo of the show, "I am not a star." In the promo, Tanishaa said teary-eyed that her sister Kajol and brother-in-law Ajay Devgn are the stars while she hasn't been able to attain the status yet. Asked about Kajol's reaction to her comment by The Indian Express, Tanishaa said, "We share a very strong relationship, there is a sense of... See, Kajol understands the intention behind everything I say, and I am sure she is proud of me for being honest and real. That's what we have been taught by our mother to be who we are, always."

Farah Khan, one of the judges on the show, applauded Tanishaa for her performance and called her a "star". Asked what made her say that line, Tanishaa said to The Indian Express, "Also, it was Farah, who has been such an important part of my sister's journey. I have grown watching her choreograph Kajol and even Rani. So when she called me a star, it really hit deep."

She added, "I believe in what I said on the stage. I have set a great standard for myself as these people are really such amazing personalities. I don't know about others, but I wouldn't call myself a star just because I achieved a few things. I would do it only the day I feel I have accomplished even close to the level of love, goodwill, and body of work they have. That for me is stardom. They are like my idols and I look up to them. But I did get emotional about getting this validation from someone from the same fraternity."

ICYMI, this was the promo of the show that we were talking about.

Tanishaa Mukerji made her debut in films with Sssshhh... She acted in films like Neal 'n' Nikki, Tango Charlie, Tum Milo Toh Sahi, Code Name Abdul. Tanishaa also participated in Bigg Boss 7 and stood first runner up. She also took part in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.