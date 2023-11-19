Koffee With Karan 8: Jahnvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal And Others Feature In Newest Promo

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: karanjohar)

Hey fans, get ready for Koffee beans “to be spilled”, because Karan Johar is geared up for “a lot more brewing”. The filmmaker on Sunday dropped a new promo of Koffee With Karan 8. After four fun episodes of the celebrity chat show, the promo hints at the next set of guests and what is brewing in the mix. The clip opens with glimpses of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and Ajay Devgn. Next up, KJo is heard asking Sidharth Malhotra “One thing Varun [Dhawan] has that you don't?” Sidharth said, “A big a**.” Then Janhvi is heard saying, “Wohi to centre point hai tumhari film ki. [That is the centre point of your film.]” Varun can be heard saying, “Yeh Dharma ka hero hai bahut nazuk hai. [This is Dharma hero, he is very fragile.]” We also caught glimpse of Vicky Kaushal and Kajol on the Koffee couch. As Karan's close friends and industry colleagues went ahead to troll him, the filmmaker can be heard screaming, “Just keep quiet I can't bear this.” The video concluded with Kareena Kapoor saying, “Slow claps Mr Johar,” and Alia Bhat claiming, “She [Kareena Kapoor] is trolling you.]” Sharing the video, Karan said, “There's a lot more brewing…but are you ready for this ‘Koffee' to be spilled?”

This promo came a few weeks after Karan Johar dropped “The big guest reveal” promo on Instagram. The now-viral clip revealed that the Singham team Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn will appear together in one of the episodes. On the other hand, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai stars and cousins Kajol and Rani Mukerji were also part of the clip. Along with the video, Karan Johar wrote, “A lot more is brewing and it's all happening on the Koffee couch!”

ICYMI, Karan Johar kick-started season 8 of Koffee With Karan with a bang. The filmmaker welcomed Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the first episode. How was it? It was a blockbuster episode where the Bollywood power couple opened up about their relationship, marriage and a lot more.

Next up, we saw the Deol brothers—Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, appearing side by side on the show. The two talked about their success, failures as well as their family bond and a lot more. They were followed by Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday and Kareena Kapoor-Alia Bhatt.

You can watch Koffee With Karan on Disney + Hotstar.