Koffee With Karan 8 Promo: Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday To Spill The Beans

Alia-Kareena, Sara-Ananya on the show. (Courtesy: Youtube)

How to break the Internet? Take a cue from Karan Johar. After streaming of the first two episodes, Karan Johar unveiled the guest list for upcoming episodes on his talk show Koffee With Karan Season 8 in a new promo on Friday. Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor will come together in one episode while Sara Ali Khan will share the couch with Ananya Panday this time. The Singham team Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn will appear together in one of the episodes. Kajol and Rani Mukerji will also appear in this season but the teaser doesn't clearly show whether they are coming together or not. Now, let's take a glimpse of the Koffee conversations in the promo that caught our attention.

Kareena Kapoor can be heard saying in the promo, "I am a director's actor." To this, Karan Johar replies, "You are nobody's actor." Kajol gives a solid punch as she says to KJo, "Humble is not your middle name." Karan Johar (can't stop giggling) replies, "How bitchy!" Rani Mukerji says in the promo, "I wanna expose you" (obviously to Karan Johar). Asked about an enemy Ajay Devgn has in the industry, Ajay's quick reply is, "Once upon a time, it's you." Karan Johar asks Sara Ali Khan, "One thing she doesn't have that Ananya has." Sara says, "A night manager (IYKYK)." Ananya replies to this, "I am feeling like Ananya Coy Kapoor." We can't keep calm.

Sharing the new promo on Instagram, Karan Johar wrote in the caption, "A lot more is brewing and it's all happening on the Koffee couch! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 - a new episode every Thursday." Take a look:

Koffee With Karan Season 8 is back with a bang. The first episode witnessed Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone revealing about their relationship, marriage and a lot more. After five years of marriage, Deepika and Ranveer shared their wedding video on the show for the first time. Deepika's comments about her "casual dating" created a stir on social media too.

Karan Johar, in his signature style, also shut down the trolls. The filmmaker did an Instagram Live and talked about constructive criticism after streaming of the episode. While urging fans for their feedback, Karan Johar said, "Keep your criticism constructive. If you want to troll us...Do what you need to do because no one's looking." Karan Johar added, "Trolling gets you nowhere. You are landing nowhere. You're filling and brimming your heart with negativity but landing nowhere because what's gonna happen will happen to the people you're trolling. If they're gonna meet the success, they will. If they're gonna fail, they will. It has nothing to do with you." The filmmaker concluded by saying, "For all those who are consistently being positive, more power to you because positivity is the key to your own success."

The second episode witnessed Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol sharing their success, failures as well as their family bond and a lot more. In the last season, Alia Bhatt came with Ranveer Singh while Sara Ali Khan came with Janhvi Kapoor.