Koffee With Karan 8 Promo: Sunny And Bobby Deol React To Father Dharmendra's Rocky Aur Rani Kiss

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol on the couch. (Courtesy: YouTube)

The wait is over. The new guests of Koffee With Karan Season 8 revealed on Monday. They are the Deol brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Karan Johar shared a promo on his Instagram today and gave us a glimpse of their conversations. In the video, we can see Karan Johar introducing the Deol brothers as "unassuming and unapologetic." Next, Karan can be seen giving them a standing ovation for their stupendous success this year. Karan Johar can be seen teasing Sunny Deol for Gadar 2 box office numbers as Sunny claimed that his film's numbers were "organic." The two brothers also talk about father Dharmendra's famous kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Asked about his reaction on the "kiss", Sunny Deol can be heard saying, "He can do whatever he likes and he can get away with it." The last but not the least, Karan Johar's punch line for Sunny Deol: "Who knows a man who can destroy a country with a handpump is into teddy bears?"

"The Deol brothers are back to take the couch with some compelling conversations on the second episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS8," wrote Karan Johar in the caption. For more fun conversations, take a look at the promo here:

Karan Johar hinted at in one of his live sessions on Instagram that his next guests would be siblings. The Internet then started predicting who could be this sibling pair.

Sunny Deol tasted major success with Gadar 2 this year as it smashed many records at the box office. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol is waiting for his next release Animal. Without a dialogue, Bobby Deol created a stir with his menacing look in the trailer. A few days back, Bobby Deol wished his big brother happy birthday with an adorable post. In the pics, Sunny and Bobby can be seen dancing their heart out. Bobby Deol wrote in the caption, "Love you Bhaiya! Happy Birthday." Take a look:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone appeared as the first guests on Karan Johar's show this season. They talked about their relationship, marraige, commitment and more. Deepika Padukone's comments about "casual dating" created a stir on social media.